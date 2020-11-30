SIREN REPORT

Charleston police

The vehicle driven by Harley R. Baranski of Charleston hit the parked vehicle belonging to Demira G. Wishard of Lerna in the parking lot Hilltop Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, 910 W. Polk Ave., at 5:40 p.m. Nov. 2.

- - -

Brian K. Durbin, 36, of Pana was cited for improper lane use and operating an uninsured vehicle after this vehicle hit a tree in the 700 block of Reynolds Avenue at 7:16 a.m. Friday.

- - -

The vehicle driven by Linda C. Lang of Charleston went into a ditch at the intersection of Illinois Route 316 and Decker Springs Road at 12:32 p.m. Friday.

