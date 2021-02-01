 Skip to main content
SIREN REPORT
SIREN REPORT

Charleston police

Vehicles driven by Grace A. Britton of Mooresville, Indiana, and Cory T. Heuerman of rural Charleston were involved in an accident in the 600 block of Division Street at 11:45 a.m. Friday. Britton, 17, was cited for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.

