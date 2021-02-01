SIREN REPORT
The accident occurred in the northbound lanes of the interstate near Neoga about 1:15 p.m. Wednesday.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
The crash took place east of Illinois Route 32/County Road 2800E, southeast of Strasburg.
"Everybody who's come in has been glad to have us open," said Chris Houchens, director of the Charleston Carnegie Public Library.
Between 1 and 3 inches of snow is expected this afternoon along and south of Interstate 72.
Watch now: Coles County reports additional COVID death; residents encouraged to be patient amid vaccine delays
The clinics are for individuals eligible in Phase 1A and 1B, which includes persons aged 65 years and older and frontline essential workers.
Coles County’s total for COVID-19 cases exceeded 5,000 with the announcement of 12 new cases on Sunday.
Ten more Coles County residents have tested positive for COVID-19, it was announced Saturday.
The new cases brought the county’s total since the start of the pandemic to 4,977.