SIREN REPORT

Charleston police
The vehicle driven by Eliezer Diaz, 48, of Charleston, hit a pedestrian, Thomas E. Rue, 53, of Mattoon on Jackson Avenue near the intersection with Sixth Street at 8:27 p.m. Nov. 20. Diaz was cited for operating an uninsured vehicle and Rue was cited for failure to yield by a pedestrian.
- - -
Vehicles driven by Creisen R. Cross of Charleston and Chaase M.Long of Mattoon were involved in an accident at the intersection of Lincoln Avenue and Douglas Street at 8:36 a.m. Saturday. Cross, 19, was cited for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident and operating an uninsured vehicle.
- - -
A vehicle left the scene after hitting two utility poles in the 500 block of North Division Street and at the intersection of Division and Walnut Avenue, reported at 9:14 a.m. Saturday.
