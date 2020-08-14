SIREN REPORT

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Charleston & Mattoon's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Coles County sheriff

Felipe Ruiz, 86, of Arcola was taken to Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center after his vehicle went off the road on U.S. Route 45 near the intersection with County Road 1400N at noon Aug. 3.

- - -

Vehicles driven by Sue E. Weddle of Mattoon and Dustin L. McConnaha of Charleston were involved in an accident at the intersection of County Roads 1200E and 100N at 2:25 p.m. Aug. 3.

- - -

The vehicle driven by Laci B. Harden of Mattoon was struck by an object hit by another vehicle at 2470 E. Illinois Route 16 at 8 a.m. Wednesday.

Mattoon police

The vehicle driven by Stephen L. Dyer, 25, of Mattoon hit a tree at the intersection of 27th Street and Commercial Avenue at 4:03 a.m. Aug. 8. Dyer was taken to Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center and cited for driving under the influence of alcohol, failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident and improper lane use.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0