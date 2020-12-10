SIREN REPORT

The vehicle driven by Bridget N. Ault of Mattoon hit a fence after she tried to avoid hitting a deer at the intersection of County Roads 1600N and 500E at 5:40 a.m. Nov. 30.

Vehicles driven by Nicholas D. Evans and Janette L. Cole, both of Charleston, were involved in an accident at the intersection of Lincoln Avenue and University Drive at 6:23 p.m. Sunday. Evans, 27, was cited for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.