SIREN REPORT

Charleston police

Vehicles driven by Jennifer D. Addis Bridges of Sullivan and John C. Wengerski of Niles were involved in an accident at the intersection of Lincoln Avenue and 18th Street at 11:32 a.m. Tuesday.

- - -

Vehicles driven by Raquael R. Logan, 25, of Waukegan and John M. Brummett, 22, of Casey were involved in an accident at the intersection of Monroe Avenue and Fifth Street at 11:45 a.m. Tuesday. Logan was cited for failure to yield and Brummett was cited for operating an uninsured vehicle.

- - -

Vehicles driven by Spring M. Andrews of Charleston and Mark A. Rodebaugh of Greenup were involved in an accident at the intersection of Lincoln Avenue and Douglas Street at 3:13 p.m. Tuesday. Andrew, 38, was cited for improper lane use.

Coles County sheriff

A pickup truck driven by Samuel E. Clark of rural Jewett hit the sport utility vehicle belonging to Angela E . Strole of rural Charleston at the intersection of Illinois Route 130 and County Road 100N at 9:24 p.m. Tuesday. Strole's vehicle was being pulled by a tractor driven by Ronald D. Jarvis of rural Charleston.

