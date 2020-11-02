SIREN REPORT

Charleston police

Vehicles driven by Beons'e A. Scott and Katherine M. Smith, both of Charleston, were involved in an accident in the alley in the 700 block of Grant Avenue at 2:58 p.m. Oct. 16. Scott, 19, was cited for no valid driver's license.

- - -

The vehicle driven by Jalen R. Echols of Crete hit the vehicle belonging to Glenna M. Gobert of Charleston while it was parked at Walmart, 2250 Lincoln Ave., at 3:15 p.m. Oct. 16. Echols, 18, was cited for failure to give information after striking an unattended vehicle.

- - -

A forklift driven by Michael E. McNeese of Ashmore and the vehicle driven by Katelynn C. French of Charleston were involved in an accident the intersection of Tyler Avenue and E Street at 6:16 p.m. Oct. 21.

- - -

A vehicle left the scene after hitting the vehicle belonging to Joyce A. Hatfield of Mattoon while it was parked at 505 Division St. at 6:40 p.m. Oct. 21.

- - -