SIREN REPORT

Charleston police

Vehicles driven by Jaydah E. Timms and Besty E. Brubaker, both of Charleston, were involved in an accident at the intersection of Lincoln Avenue and Ninth Street at 4:26 p.m. Sept. 10. Timms, 21, was cited for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident and operating an uninsured vehicle.

- - -

Vehicles driven by John W. Sasser of Charleston and Darren G. Zike of Mattoon were involved in an accident at the intersection of Ninth Street and Lincoln Avenue at 5:48 p.m. Sept. 10.

- - -

A vehicle left the scene after hitting the vehicle belonging to Richard S. Giordano of Charleston while it was parked in the lot at 2400 Cambridge St. between Saturday and Monday.

- - -

Adjani J. Reeves, 20, of Charleston was cited for leaving the scene of an accident after his vehicle hit the parked vehicle belonging to Shaelyn R. Page of Charleston in the parking lot of Walmart, 2250 Lincoln Ave., at 11:31 a.m. Monday.

