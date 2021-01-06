SIREN REPORT

Coles County sheriff

Vehicles driven by Lucas J. Jones of Ashmore and Gary S. Paro of rural Ashmore were involved in an accident at the intersection of Illinois Route 16 and County Road 2400E at 3:05 p.m. Dec. 18.

- - -

The vehicle driven by Anthony R. Thomas of Markham went into a ditch at the intersection of Illinois Route 133 and County Road 2500E at 11:45 p.m. Dec. 22.

- - -

Mickayala A. Upton, 20, of rural Arcola was cited for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident after her vehicle hit a guard rail on County Road 430N at the Interstate 57 overpass at 8:32 p.m. Dec. 26.

- - -

The vehicle driven by Ramona J. Kaczmarek of rural Mattoon hit a cabinet after it fell off the vehicle driven by Paul D. Webb of rural Mattoon at the intersection of Lake Road and Illinois Route 16 at 6 a.m. Dec. 29.

- - -

Trey A. Pearcy, 18, of Charleston was cited for driving too fast for conditions after his vehicle went into a field at the intersection of County Roads 1000N and 980E at 11:32 a.m. Friday.

- - -