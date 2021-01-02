 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Snow and freezing drizzle forecasted for Saturday night, weather service says
0 comments
alert top story

Snow and freezing drizzle forecasted for Saturday night, weather service says

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

LINCOLN — Weather officials are predicting between one to two inches of snow Saturday night.

The National Weather Service in Lincoln says snow and freezing drizzle is likely to fall in portions of central and east central Illinois between 11 p.m. and 4 a.m. Sunday at a 70% precipitation chance. Temperatures are expected to reach a low of 29 degrees overnight.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Conditions may cause untreated roads to be slippery due to ice, but the snow is expected to diminish by early Sunday morning, the weather service says

History photos: Past winters in Decatur

Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

2 Olney women killed after being hit by a truck
Local

2 Olney women killed after being hit by a truck

DeAnn C. Richardson, 48, and Judy L. Jourdan, 69, both of Olney, were sitting in the outdoor patio of the Deuce’s Wild Saloon, located at 433 S. West St., Olney, around 8 p.m. when they were struck by a Silverado driven by 60-year-old Michael W. Mattox, of Dundas. Mattox was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News