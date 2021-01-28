Snowy road conditions blamed for fatal accident on Interstate 57 in Cumberland County

NEOGA — A woman from Wayne County was killed in a single-vehicle accident on Interstate 57 in Cumberland County on Wednesday afternoon.
Icy road conditions from Wednesday’s snow were blamed for the accident that led to the death of Janae D. Pollard, 18, of Rinard, according to Illinois State Police.
The accident occurred in the northbound lanes of the interstate near Neoga about 1:15 p.m. Wednesday, a news release from state police said.
The release said Pollard lost control of the car she was driving and it hit a guard rail. She was pronounced dead at the scene, it said.
