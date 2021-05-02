Speakers encourage support for police at Mattoon church's appreciation event

MATTOON — Wearing police caps, children at Maranatha Baptist Church headed to the front of the sanctuary and led the congregation in prayer in support of law enforcement officers Sunday morning.
Later in the service, the Rev. Dan Haifley told worshippers that the community's police officers are there to keep the peace and to protect them and their children. For example, he said, a motorist should not get mad for being ticketed for talking on a cellphone while driving and should instead consider that the officer was looking out for the safety of children along the roadways.
"When you see them (officers) out and about, say 'thank you for your service,'" Haifley said.
The children's prayer and the pastor's message were part of Maranatha Baptist Church's Law Enforcement Appreciation Day event during its regular Sunday morning service. Haifley said police officers nationwide have been experiencing a proverbial "storm" of challenges and hardships, so the church wanted to show its support for them.
Speakers at the event included Brad Oyer, director of the East Central Illinois Mobile Law Enforcement Training Team; and state Sen. Darren Bailey, R-Louisville, who represents the 55th district and has announced his candidacy for governor.
In the legislature, Bailey said he is opposed to proposed legislation that would "dismantle law enforcement." He said recent proposals have included removing school resource officers from campuses and removing qualified immunity for officers. He said his office also is preparing to send out letters of support to law enforcement agencies and officers.
"Let them know that you appreciate them," Bailey said. "Keep those men and women in your prayers and your circle of encouragement."
Oyer, who retired from the Charleston Police Department in 2017, said Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin has gotten a lot of attention because of his role in the death of George Floyd in 2020.
However, Oyer said many people have not heard of Officer Christopher Amoroso losing his life while going back into the World Trade Center on Sept. 11, 2001, to try to lead more people to safety, or of Officer Jeremy Thomas stopping to help a homeless man shave along the streets of Detroit in 2019.
Locally, Oyer said he knows a police officer who encountered a single mother with children who had no bed and were sleeping on the floor. He said this officer obtained a mattress for the family and then he and his wife delivered it to them. He said stories such as these about the dedication and sacrifice of police officers do not always get much attention.
Oyer said police officers work in a dangerous profession, one in which 119 have died so far in 2021. He said those fatalities were due to COVID-19, assaults of various kinds, traffic crashes, and suicides. He said officers face high rates of alcoholism, depression, post-traumatic stress syndrome, divorce and suicide, noting that Chicago Police Deputy Chief Dion Boyd killed himself in 2020.
Still, Oyer said police officers do not hesitate to put themselves in danger to help others, including in Coles County. He said they are there for community members when they have experienced burglaries, been in crashes, or are dealing with other emergencies.
"They are your officers. They live in your communities. Their children go to your schools," Oyer said, as he asked community members to look out for police officers and support them. "They will be there to look out for you when you need them most."