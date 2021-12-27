State enhancing COVID testing response; Coles Co. cases on rise

CHICAGO — The state plans to ramp up staffing and assistance to local health departments to increase the availability of COVID vaccines, booster shots and testing in Illinois. The move comes as the state has the highest surge of COVID cases since the pandemic started.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker in a press conference Monday announced the response after a wave of new cases attributed to the omicron variant. The changes include expanding the state’s Community Based Testing Sites from operating four days a week to six. That includes the site at the Market Place Shopping Center in Champaign, which will be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Saturday, starting Jan. 3.

More than 100 workers will be sent to regional vaccination sites.

Carle BroMenn Medical Center and Carle Eureka Hospital President Colleen Kannaday joined the governor virtually to encourage people to get vaccinated.

“I’ve heard many people say that they’re healthy, I want to ask you at this time to please think of your neighbor,” she said. “… Please think of your neighbors because this could be their child.”

The state is seeing an average of 500 new hospital admissions a day, Illinois Department of Public Health Director Ngozi Ezike said. The number is double from roughly a month ago.

There have been 177 omicron cases since the variant was detected in Illinois within the last few weeks, according to the state data. The variant arrived in the U.S. around Thanksgiving and is now the dominant coronavirus strain, although data suggests a higher rate of transmission hasn’t led to more hospitalizations or deaths.

In Coles County, there have been 898 new cases reported in December. That is the fourth highest monthly total since the pandemic began, with four days remaining. The month with the highest positive case total was November 2020, with 1,213 cases.

There are a total of 142 deaths in the county and currently there are 252 active cases.

Testing opportunities still exist in Coles County.

The community testing sites includes the Sarah Bush Lincoln Mattoon Walk-In Clinic, 200 Dettro Dr., which is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and the Carle Mattoon Drive-Thru Clinic, 200 Lerna Road South, which is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Sunday. Both locations are by appointment only.

To make an appointment at the Sarah Bush Lincoln Mattoon Walk-In Clinic people should call 217-238-3000 and to make an appointment at the Carle Mattoon Drive-Thru Clinic people should call 217-258-5900. These are nasal polymerase chain reaction tests and they provide results in 36 to 72 hours.

Other testing sites include the Sarah Bush Lincoln Walk-In Clinics in Charleston, Effingham and Tuscola but are only available to individuals experiencing COVID or flu-like symptoms. Retail sites like CVS and Walgreens are also available around Coles County. These sites are not free to the community.

“I feel like we’ve never really slowed down,” said Lauren McCain, office assistant at the Sarah Bush Lincoln Mattoon Walk-In Clinic.

Gloria Spears, director of environmental health at the Coles County Health Department, said the health department does not handle COVID testing as much and mainly focuses on contact tracing.

“What we see is an increase in positives,” Spears said, and those numbers could be higher because the health department doesn’t track or monitor home test results, it’s hard to know what the exact numbers of confirmed positive cases are in the county.

The state will be providing surge staffing to local health departments and hospitals to help with vaccination, testing and care efforts, Pritzker said. That includes using the state’s existing contracts of surge health care staffing. There is also the possibility of utilizing U.S. Army medical personnel, something that has been done in other states but not so far in Illinois.

Hospital administrators from across the state joined the governor and Ezike, either in person in Chicago or virtually. All said they were seeing a surge of cases and hospitalizations in their systems and a continued emotional toll on health care workers.

Kannaday hopes the strength of Central Illinois’ communities will help encourage people to get vaccinated to keep their neighbors safe, she said.

The rise in COVID cases has state health experts worried. The increase means that there is less space and staff for those who come to the hospital for non-COVID reasons.

“Every single event being held during this holiday season, will have one or two uninvited, unwanted guests: delta and or omicron. One or both could be there,” she said. "I'm not saying this to scare. I'm just saying this for people to be aware, but how we entertain that guest depends on us."

Said Pritzker: “If we are forced to move to a crisis standard of care in our hospitals, it will be because massive numbers of unvaccinated people chose to let others go without quality care, (and) even more people will die. If you are choosing not to be vaccinated for some non-medical reason, please change your mind.”

While early data from outside the state suggests the omicron variant may tend to cause less severe illness, that is not a reason to not take steps against contracting it or spreading it, Ezike said.

“Let’s try to prevent that hospitalization in the first place, whether it’s a mild one or a severe one,” she said.

The Chicago Tribune and Associated Press contributed to this story.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0