State Police issues 33 seat belt citations in Coles County

PESOTUM — Illinois State Police District 10 issued a total of 38 citations, including 33 for seat belt violations, during Occupant Restraint Enforcement Patrols that were conducted in November in Coles County.

The State Police reported that this project, which also resulted in 16 written warnings, provided extra patrol coverage so that officers could focus on saving lives by making sure all vehicle occupants were buckled.

Funding for this project was provided by the Illinois Department of Transportation.

