 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
State Police issues 33 seat belt citations in Coles County
0 comments

State Police issues 33 seat belt citations in Coles County

{{featured_button_text}}

PESOTUM — Illinois State Police District 10 issued a total of 38 citations, including 33 for seat belt violations, during Occupant Restraint Enforcement Patrols that were conducted in November in Coles County.

The State Police reported that this project, which also resulted in 16 written warnings, provided extra patrol coverage so that officers could focus on saving lives by making sure all vehicle occupants were buckled.

Funding for this project was provided by the Illinois Department of Transportation.

Watch now: Cross County Mall prepares for COVID-altered Christmas shopping season

Yesteryear in Coles County from the JG-TC archives

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Rob Stroud is a reporter for the JG-TC, covering the city of Mattoon, Lake Land College, Cumberland County and areas including Oakland, Casey and Martinsville.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Accessibility through another's eyes

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News