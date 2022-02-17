State Police urge caution as winter storm makes way across Central Illinois

MATTOON — Illinois State Police District 10 is warning motorist to use extreme caution as the latest winter storm makes its way through Central Illinois.

"High rates of snowfall and blizzard-like conditions will occur throughout Central Illinois later this morning into the evening hours, causing poor visibility and hazardous travel conditions" officials said on the district's Facebook page. "We highly encourage you to leave work early to avoid travel during the inclement weather."

The National Weather Service office of Central Illinois said early Thursday morning that a winter storm made a slight shift to the south. Forecasters said at 4 a.m. Thursday that the heaviest snow is expected along a line from Bloomington to Pittsfield and the highest chance of more than 0.10 inches of ice is marked between Interstates 72 and 70, ranging from Decatur to beyond Mattoon.

NWS said strong wind gusts will make travel more difficult and foster blizzard conditions with blowing and drifting snow.

Mattoon will see wind gusts of 40 mph during daylight Thursday. Winds will settle down by 12 a.m. Friday.

Lee News Service Meteorologist Matt Holiner said snow totals around 5 inches are likely around Decatur and Mattoon should see around 2 inches.​

