State puts Coles County on warning list for increase in COVID-19 cases

CHARLESTON — The state of Illinois has moved Coles County to a warning of increased risks from COVID-19.
The Coles County Health Department announced the move Thursday, indicating that the decision was based on the increase of cases in the last few weeks.
On Thursday, the health department announced 13 new COVID-19 cases, following the announcement of 15 new cases on Wednesday.
The Illinois Department of Public Health put the county in what's designated as an "orange" warning, the county department said in a statement.
Previously, the state designated Coles County as in the "blue" warning category, which indicated the county had been experiencing "overall stable" COVID-19 numbers.
Organizations that provide health care, financial assistance or other public services might work better if they work together.
The department said the move was based on several indicators, including the volume of the county's cases and its ability to respond. It said the designation was a warning of signs of an increase of COVID-19 in the county.
Residents of counties with the "orange" designation should consider whether to engage in activities such as attending large gatherings or going out to eat, it said. It also suggested consideration of extra precautions county residents might consider.
The release said the designations are meant to help people make decisions and does not correspond to any actual restrictions.
"The hope is that people will take this warning to heart and adjust their personal behavior, including their mitigation strategies, to help lower the risk," the release said.
The state last week put Cass, Gallatin, Jackson, Jo Daviess, Johnson, Perry, Randolph, Saline, Sangamon, St. Clair and White counties in the warning status.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker has warned that Illinois could be headed for a "reversal" in its reopening as the state continues to see a resurgence in cases.
The governor has warned that regions of the state where the outbreak spikes will see what he calls “surge mitigation," or the restoration of restrictions which, during the initial outbreak last spring, included closing bars and restaurants, limiting groups to no more than 10, and requiring people to stay at home unless departure is essential.
With Illinois' case count dropping in late June, Pritzker lifted the most severe restrictions on social interaction, although the numbers have increased. Several counties have sued the governor over rules for mask use.
Coles County officials also mentioned the following links for online information about Coles County's status and the state's actions concerning the virus:
Yesteryear in Coles County: From the JG-TC archives
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!