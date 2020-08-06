State puts Coles County on warning list for increase in COVID-19 cases

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Charleston & Mattoon's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CHARLESTON — The state of Illinois has moved Coles County to a warning of increased risks from COVID-19.

The Coles County Health Department announced the move Thursday, indicating that the decision was based on the increase of cases in the last few weeks.

On Thursday, the health department announced 13 new COVID-19 cases, following the announcement of 15 new cases on Wednesday.

The Illinois Department of Public Health put the county in what's designated as an "orange" warning, the county department said in a statement.

Previously, the state designated Coles County as in the "blue" warning category, which indicated the county had been experiencing "overall stable" COVID-19 numbers.

Coles County-area area wellness collaborative seeks organization info Organizations that provide health care, financial assistance or other public services might work better if they work together.

The department said the move was based on several indicators, including the volume of the county's cases and its ability to respond. It said the designation was a warning of signs of an increase of COVID-19 in the county.

Residents of counties with the "orange" designation should consider whether to engage in activities such as attending large gatherings or going out to eat, it said. It also suggested consideration of extra precautions county residents might consider.