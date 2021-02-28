State reports 1,249 new COVID cases on Sunday

SPRINGFIELD — The Illinois Department of Public Health on Sunday reported 1,249 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease, including 22 additional deaths.

To date, state health officials are reporting a total of 1,186,696 cases, including 20,516 deaths. As of Saturday night, 1,265 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 303 patients were in the ICU and 150 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from February 21–27, is 2.7%.

A total of doses of 2,740,105 vaccine have been delivered to providers in Illinois, including Chicago. In addition, approximately 443,700 doses total have been allocated to the federal government’s Pharmacy Partnership Program for long-term care facilities. This brings the total Illinois doses to 3,183,805. A total of 2,705,934 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of, including 315,416 for long-term care facilities.