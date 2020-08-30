State reports 1,992 new coronavirus case, 11 deaths.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 43,693 specimens for a total of 4,016,782. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from Aug. 23-29 is 4.2%. As of Saturday night, 1,472 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 328 patients were in the ICU and 155 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.