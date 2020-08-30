State reports 1,992 new coronavirus case, 11 deaths.

SPRINGFIELD — The Illinois Department of Public Health on Sunday announced 1,992 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease, including 11 additional confirmed deaths.
To date, there have been 233,355 cases, including 8,019 deaths, in the state.
Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 43,693 specimens for a total of 4,016,782. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from Aug. 23-29 is 4.2%. As of Saturday night, 1,472 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 328 patients were in the ICU and 155 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.
