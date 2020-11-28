State reports 105 COVID deaths, Coles Co. adds 18 new cases

SPRINGFIELD — Coronavirus illness claimed another 105 lives in Illinois Saturday among 7,873 newly confirmed infections.

The daily death toll marked the eighth time in the past 12 days that fatalities topped 100. On Thursday, Illinois passed 12,000 in COVID-19-related deaths.

It also topped 700,000 cases and now is just shy of 713,000.

Friday's total of new cases is the next-to-lowest daily number in the past 12 days, a period that saw new cases jump as high as 14,612 on Nov. 19. But state officials are bracing for another surge after many people around the country traveled for Thanksgiving and celebrated with family and friends.

In Coles County, the health department reported 18 new cases on Saturday. This total, along with the total of 46 new cases added on Thursday and Friday, brings the county’s total number of cases since the start of the pandemic to 3,383.

Of those, 18 are hospitalized, 2,405 have recovered, 58 have died and 902 are recovering.

