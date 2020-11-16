 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
State to offer free COVID-19 testing at mobile sites in Charleston, Martinsville
0 comments

State to offer free COVID-19 testing at mobile sites in Charleston, Martinsville

{{featured_button_text}}

CHARLESTON — The Illinois Department of Public Health is offering free COVID-19 tests at mobile sites on Tuesday in Charleston and on Wednesday Martinsville.

The public health department reported that anyone can be tested at no charge at the mobile sites, regardless of symptoms or immigration status. Participants are advised to bring their insurance card if they have one, but insurance is not required.

Specimens will be collected using a nasal swab. The department reported that drive-through and walk-up testing are both available at most mobile sites.

In Charleston, testing is scheduled to be held 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday in Eastern Illinois University Lot W off of Fourth Street. The testing in Martinsville is set for 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesday in the parking lot of the Clark County Health Department, 997 N. York St.

Eastern Illinois University to go with online instruction only after Thanksgiving
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Rob Stroud is a reporter for the JG-TC, covering the city of Mattoon, Lake Land College, Cumberland County and areas including Oakland, Casey and Martinsville.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News