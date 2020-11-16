State to offer free COVID-19 testing at mobile sites in Charleston, Martinsville

CHARLESTON — The Illinois Department of Public Health is offering free COVID-19 tests at mobile sites on Tuesday in Charleston and on Wednesday Martinsville.

The public health department reported that anyone can be tested at no charge at the mobile sites, regardless of symptoms or immigration status. Participants are advised to bring their insurance card if they have one, but insurance is not required.

Specimens will be collected using a nasal swab. The department reported that drive-through and walk-up testing are both available at most mobile sites.

In Charleston, testing is scheduled to be held 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday in Eastern Illinois University Lot W off of Fourth Street. The testing in Martinsville is set for 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesday in the parking lot of the Clark County Health Department, 997 N. York St.

