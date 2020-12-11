 Skip to main content
Storm system to bring widespread rain to Central Illinois overnight and Saturday, weather officials say
LINCOLN — Rain is expected mainly after 5 p.m. Friday and into the weekend, according to the National Weather Service in Lincoln.

The weather service says a storm system late afternoon and overnight is expected to bring widespread rain accumulating 1 to 1.5 inches in portions of central, east central and southeast Illinois.

The weather service says rainfall amounts overnight may reach up to two inches with 100% precipitation chance and patchy fog possible after 3 a.m. Saturday. 

Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten

