Storm system to bring widespread rain to Central Illinois overnight and Saturday, weather officials say

LINCOLN — Rain is expected mainly after 5 p.m. Friday and into the weekend, according to the National Weather Service in Lincoln.
The weather service says a storm system late afternoon and overnight is expected to bring widespread rain accumulating 1 to 1.5 inches in portions of central, east central and southeast Illinois.
Expected Rainfall Amounts Today Through Saturday #ilwx pic.twitter.com/XZejKKjW1J— NWS Lincoln IL (@NWSLincolnIL) December 11, 2020
The weather service says rainfall amounts overnight may reach up to two inches with 100% precipitation chance and patchy fog possible after 3 a.m. Saturday.
History photos: Central Illinois rainy weather and flooding
Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!