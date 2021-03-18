Strong winds, rainfall among conditions forecasted for Thursday across Central Illinois, weather services says

LINCOLN — Weather conditions forecasted by the National Weather Service in Lincoln for Central Illinois on Thursday include wind gusts reaching 49 mph and rainfall into the evening.

The weather service says rain is expected mainly before 8 p.m. with falling temperatures.

Additionally, a wind advisory until around 7 p.m. Thursday calls for 20 to 30 mph winds with gusts up to 50 mph in Central Illinois counties. The advisory stated that "gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result."

Motorists are encouraged to use caution while driving, especially those handling a high profile vehicle, the weather service says.