Sullivan Police Department drops plan to create canine unit

Does your dog often look at you like you’re crazy? Buzz60’s Tony Spitz has the details.
SULLIVAN — Chief Andrew Pistorius said the Sullivan Police Department has opted to not move forward with creating a canine program due to new state use-of-force guidelines for law enforcement agencies.
Pistorius said his understanding of the
SAFE-T Act that Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed into law in February is that this criminal justice reform law will increase use-of-force guidelines on police canines being used to apprehend subjects. He said law enforcement agencies will be exposed to more legal liability for taking this action.
"For us being a small community and a small department, it's unfortunately not going to work for us," Pistorius said of creating a canine unit.
The
Sullivan Police Department had planed to obtain a "dual purpose" canine that could handle apprehensions and drug detection, Pistorius said. Moving forward with a "single purpose" canine focused solely on drug detection would not be worth the training and operations expenses, he said.
Support Local Journalism
Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}
In February, the Sullivan Police Department put its first canine, Renzo, into service. However, the department reported that the dog died later that month due to a previously undiagnosed medical condition.
Pistorius said Sullivan will continue requesting assistance from canine units with the Arthur Police Department, Shelby County Sheriff's Office, Illinois State Police, and other agencies for its police canine needs.
"We do work well with other agencies. We do have access to that," Pistorius said. "We have those other options, too."
The Sullivan Police Department will return donations that it has received to help start a canine program and give that money to a charity, the chief said.
10 adorable photos of dogs from Decatur's PawPrint Ministries
Enzo
Name: Enzo Age: 7 Breed: Retired Racing Greyhound Owner: Rebecca and Barry Crites
More about Enzo, from his owner: After a very successful career of placing in more than half of his 128 professional races, Enzo downshifted into the PawPrint Ministries Comfort Dog program. During his three years of service, he has interacted with over 15,000 people throughout Central Illinois. In his spare time he enjoys napping, chasing squeaky toys, adding to his necktie collection, going for walks, eating any and all treats, and keeping up with his Instagram friends around the globe.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Eli
Name: Eli Age: 6 years Breed: Golden Retriever Owner: Judy Koshinski
More about Eli, from his owner: Eli was the second dog with Pawprint Ministries. He is out in the community every day going to places like HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital, schools, nursing homes, and the Cancer Care Center. Eli and Judy also just became part of Macon County CASA. His secondary mission is honoring wounded warriors and veterans. When he is not working, his favorite thing to do is play Frisbee and run. Eli and I feel so privileged to be part of Pawprint Ministries.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Bellah
Name: Bellah Age: 8 Breed: Pom-a-Poo Owner: Susan Burckhartt
More about Bellah, from her owner: Bellah came from Missouri when she was 8 weeks old. We did agility for four years. She got tired of agility and we found PawPrint Ministries. We have been involved with PawPrint Ministries for two years. Bellah's favorite outing is going to Bond School to greet the children as they come to school.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Alice
Name: Alice Age: 8 Breed: Whippet Owner: Ann Lercher
More about Alice, from her owner: I have had Alice a little over a year. In her previous life she was a show dog and was “Best Puppy” 2012 at the American Whippet Club National Specialty. Her official name was Moonswept. I would characterize Alice as being very business like and serious. And we’re so happy to have her in our family.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Sterling
Name: Sterling Age: 7 Breed: English Cream Golden R etriever Owner: Harry and Hilary Rouse
More about Sterling, from his owner: He was born in Serbia. Sterling and his handler Harry serve almost every day across central Illinois. They visit the Danville Veterans Affairs center three times a month, numerous nursing homes and assisted living facilities and more.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Sophie
Name: Sophie Age: 7 Breed: Flat-coated Retriever mix Owner: Emily Steele
More about Sophie, from her owner: Sophie was adopted from Homeward Bound pet shelter in 2014. She is a big cuddler and loves when children read to her at the library or visiting with clients at DOVE Inc.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Payton
Name: Payton Age: 6 Breed: Golden Retriever Owner: Jennifer Dahn
More about Payton, from his owner: He LOVES food, chasing squirrels and making people smile. He was born in California and came to the Midwest when he was a year old. He was the first comfort dog for PawPrint ministries, followed quickly by his brother Eli. Payton adores his handler Jennifer and enjoys going to “work” with her.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Padgett
Name: Padgett Age: 9 Breed: Cockapoo Owner: Jessica Hill
More about Padgett, from his owner: Padgett is a rescue from a local shelter. He is named after a basketball player from my alma mater, University of Kentucky. He loves burgers and spending time at his grandma's.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Ollie
Name: Ollie Age: 6 Breed: Yellow Lab Owner: Kim Genenbacher
More about Ollie, from his owner: Ollie loves to snuggle and "purrs" when he is happy! Ollie cannot get enough attention and smiles with his dimples when he is sharing LOVE! School age is his mission — to bring calm, peace, and safety!
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Remington
Name: Remington Age: 6 Breed: Golden Retriever Owner: Sharon Renfro
More about Remington, from his owner: Remi's favorite toy is a fuzzball from GoDog and he loves to carry a blankie wherever he goes. He joined PawPrint Ministries at 9 weeks old and worked hard to be fully certified as a comfort dog this year. He is Eli and Payton's nephew; his mom, Sushi, is their sister. Remi works with CASA of Macon County and enjoys going to school to visit kids! His favorite snack is grilled chicken.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!