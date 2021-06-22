 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Sullivan Police Department drops plan to create canine unit

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Does your dog often look at you like you’re crazy? Buzz60’s Tony Spitz has the details.

SULLIVAN —  Chief Andrew Pistorius said the Sullivan Police Department has opted to not move forward with creating a canine program due to new state use-of-force guidelines for law enforcement agencies.

Pistorius said his understanding of the SAFE-T Act that Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed into law in February is that this criminal justice reform law will increase use-of-force guidelines on police canines being used to apprehend subjects. He said law enforcement agencies will be exposed to more legal liability for taking this action.

"For us being a small community and a small department, it's unfortunately not going to work for us," Pistorius said of creating a canine unit.

Fights, vandalism on the rise in Lytle Park, officials say

The Sullivan Police Department had planed to obtain a "dual purpose" canine that could handle apprehensions and drug detection, Pistorius said. Moving forward with a "single purpose" canine focused solely on drug detection would not be worth the training and operations expenses, he said. 

People are also reading…

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

In February, the Sullivan Police Department put its first canine, Renzo, into service. However, the department reported that the dog died later that month due to a previously undiagnosed medical condition.

Pistorius said Sullivan will continue requesting assistance from canine units with the Arthur Police Department, Shelby County Sheriff's Office, Illinois State Police, and other agencies for its police canine needs.

Mattoon police stepping up impaired, unbuckled driver patrols

"We do work well with other agencies. We do have access to that," Pistorius said. "We have those other options, too."

The Sullivan Police Department will return donations that it has received to help start a canine program and give that money to a charity, the chief said.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Rob Stroud is a reporter for the JG-TC, covering the city of Mattoon, Lake Land College, Cumberland County and areas including Oakland, Casey and Martinsville.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WH turns focus to getting Under 30 vaccinated

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News