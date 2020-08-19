Temporary closure of preschool classroom in Mattoon extended due to COVID-19 exposure

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Charleston & Mattoon's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MATTOON — The temporary closure of a preschool classroom at St. John’s Lutheran School has been extended due to an additional positive exposure COVID-19 case.

Principal Trent Duckett reported in a message to St. John parents that the school was notified Tuesday afternoon of a second positive exposure case in its half day preschool classroom.

"We can confirm that both cases involved staff members," Duckett said. "No children at this time have tested positive for COVID-19."

Duckett said the most recent contact was on Friday. He said this still only impacts the 3-year and 4-year half day classrooms. The principal said, following the school's plan, the half day room will be closed to in-person learning until Aug. 31 for 4-year-olds and Sept. 1 for 3-year-old.