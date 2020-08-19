Temporary closure of preschool classroom in Mattoon extended due to COVID-19 exposure

MATTOON — The temporary closure of a preschool classroom at St. John’s Lutheran School has been extended due to an additional positive exposure COVID-19 case.
Principal Trent Duckett reported in a message to St. John parents that the school was notified Tuesday afternoon of a second positive exposure case in its half day preschool classroom.
"We can confirm that both cases involved staff members," Duckett said. "No children at this time have tested positive for COVID-19."
Duckett said the most recent contact was on Friday. He said this still only impacts the 3-year and 4-year half day classrooms. The principal said, following the school's plan, the half day room will be closed to in-person learning until Aug. 31 for 4-year-olds and Sept. 1 for 3-year-old.
"Both staff members are recovering at home. We deeply apologize for the inconvenience this may cause, and we pray for a speedy recovery for all those sick and recovering across our community," Duckett said, adding that the school board will keep monitoring this situation and the opening of the school on a day-to-day basis.
