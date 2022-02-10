Terrorist who tried to sabotage Effingham rail lines faces long sentence

URBANA — Emily Claire Hari could spend the rest of her life behind bars after a series of violent attacks that included trying to sabotage rail lines near Effingham.

Hari, 50, is due to be sentenced June 13 in the U.S. Courthouse in Urbana.

A statement from the office of Assistant U.S. Attorney Katherine Boyle said Hari, formerly known as Michael B. Hari, pleaded guilty Wednesday to conspiracy to interfere with commerce by threats and violence and attempted arson. She also admitted the unlawful possession of a machine gun and the unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.

Hari and several co-conspirators had formed a terror group called the “White Rabbits” based out of Clarence and launched their attack on the rail tracks near Effingham in January of 2018.

“...They attempted to sabotage railroad tracks owned by the Canadian National Railway through the use of an incendiary device,” said the statement.

“Following the attempted sabotage, the conspirators sent an extortion demand via anonymous email to the Canadian National Railway threatening that there would be more damage inflicted by the conspirators to railroad tracks if the railroad did not pay the conspirators approximately $190,000 in cryptocurrency.”

If convicted on all counts, the maximum prison time for Hari would add up to 50 years. And that would be on top of a 53 year sentence she received after being convicted in December 2020 on charges of firebombing a mosque in Minnesota in August of 2017.

Federal prosecutors say Hari’s reign of terror included trying to blow up a women’s clinic in Champaign in November 2017. And in December 2017, a group of uniformed White Rabbit members smashed their way into the home of a Indiana man they believed was a drug dealer, tied up his family and searched for cash and drugs before fleeing.

They also tried to rob several Walmart stores and planted bomb-making materials, and a pipe bomb, at the Clarence home of a victim Hari was accused of assaulting. The idea, say prosecutors, was to discredit the victim by portraying them as a terrorist after tipping off the FBI.

The White Rabbits are also accused of building their own shotguns and assault rifles, some of which were fully automatic, and obtaining materials like thermite, a pyrotechnic substance, to make incendiary devices.

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

