Three new cases of COVID-19 reported in Shelby County

SHELBYVILLE — Shelby County health officials announced Monday that three more residents have tested positive for COVID-19.
The Shelby County Health Department said the three cases, a 62-year-old male, 53-year-old male and 95-year-old female, are all asymptomatic and bring the county total of positive cases to 345 residents.
Of those, 311 residents are out of isolation and four have died.
Shelby County remains on the state's watch list, having exceeded the state's benchmark for positivity rate and the number of new cases per 100,000 population.
