Toledo man injured in Route 121 crash
Toledo man injured in Route 121 crash

TOLEDO — The Illinois State Police reported that a Toledo man was injured on Thursday during a single-vehicle crash on Illinois 121 in this Cumberland County community.

Police said Timmy Utley, 54, was driving southbound at 12:25 p.m. on Route 121 at Industrial Drive when his car left the roadway to the west and struck a ditch. The car then overturned multiple times in a field west of Illinois 121.

Utley was taken to a local area hospital for treatment of injuries, police said. He was issued citations for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident, improper lane usage and driving while license suspended.

