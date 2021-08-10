Traffic slowed following collision on I-57 in Coles County

COLES COUNTY — Illinois State Police are urging drivers to slow down and use caution along northbound Interstate 57 in Coles County following a collision Tuesday involving two semitrucks.

"Be alert to slow moving or stopped traffic until the roadway is fully opened," said the Illinois State Police in a statement released at 3:20 p.m. Tuesday.

The collision occurred at milepost 188 on I-57 in Coles County. Though no parties were injured, debris from the collision remains on the road. Traffic will be reduced to one lane until the semitruck is off-loaded and removed.

