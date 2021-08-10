 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Traffic slowed following collision on I-57 in Coles County

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

COLES COUNTY — Illinois State Police are urging drivers to slow down and use caution along northbound Interstate 57 in Coles County following a collision Tuesday involving two semitrucks.

"Be alert to slow moving or stopped traffic until the roadway is fully opened," said the Illinois State Police in a statement released at 3:20 p.m. Tuesday.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The collision occurred at milepost 188 on I-57 in Coles County. Though no parties were injured, debris from the collision remains on the road. Traffic will be reduced to one lane until the semitruck is off-loaded and removed.

0 Comments
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

This tiny robot rolls inside the body and provides localized medications

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News