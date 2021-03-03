Tuesday fire damages Mattoon house

MATTOON — A fire that started on a mattress spread and damaged a home in Mattoon on Tuesday.

Crews were called to the fire at 1808 Piatt Ave. just before 6 p.m. Tuesday, according to information from the Mattoon Fire Department.

Fire was visible in the house's front room when fire crews arrived, a news release from the fire department said.

The fire was extinguished quickly and limited to the room in which it originated, the release said. However, there was smoke and water damage throughout the house.

The release said the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

The Mattoon Fire Department received assistance from Mattoon police, Mitchell-Jerdan Ambulance Service, Coles-Moultrie 911 and Ameren Illinois.

