 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Tuesday fire damages Mattoon house
0 comments
breaking top story

Tuesday fire damages Mattoon house

{{featured_button_text}}

MATTOON — A fire that started on a mattress spread and damaged a home in Mattoon on Tuesday.

Crews were called to the fire at 1808 Piatt Ave. just before 6 p.m. Tuesday, according to information from the Mattoon Fire Department.

Mattoon council hears about successful effort to deal with sink hole, resume freight train traffic

Fire was visible in the house's front room when fire crews arrived, a news release from the fire department said.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The fire was extinguished quickly and limited to the room in which it originated, the release said. However, there was smoke and water damage throughout the house.

The release said the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

The Mattoon Fire Department received assistance from Mattoon police, Mitchell-Jerdan Ambulance Service, Coles-Moultrie 911 and Ameren Illinois.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Video shows arrest of AP journalist in Myanmar

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Dave Fopay is a reporter for the JG-TC who covers Coles County, the local court system, Charleston schools and more.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News