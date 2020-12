TUSCOLA — A 34-year-old Tuscola man was airlifted to an area hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries received in a motorcycle crash, State Police said.

The crash happened at 4:30 Tuesday along U.S. 45 at 1350N north of Tuscola.

Illinois State Police said in news release that Jeramiah A. Mckenzie was southbound on the highway when he lost control of the motorcycle he was riding, went off the roadway and crashed.

