Two Clark County teens injured in crash involving a deer

CASEY — Two Clark County teens were injured due to a rollover crash involving a deer on Saturday at Illinois Route 49 south of Casey.

Illinois State Police District 12 reported that the collision occurred at approximately 7:34 a.m. as a 16-year-old male driver from Westfield was traveling westbound on Clark County Road 600 North at Route 49 and swerved to miss a deer.

The driver's car left the roadway to the north, struck an embankment and tree, and then overturned. Both the driver and his 16-year-old female passenger from Casey were taken to an area hospital for treatment of injuries.

Contact Rob Stroud at 217-238-6861.

Reporter

Rob Stroud is a reporter for the JG-TC, covering the city of Mattoon, Lake Land College, Cumberland County and areas including Oakland, Casey and Martinsville.

