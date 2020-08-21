Two Coles County jail inmates test positive for COVID-19

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Charleston & Mattoon's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CHARLESTON — The Coles County Sheriff's Office announced Thursday evening that two inmates at the jail have tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 48 hours.

A sheriff's office press release reported that the positive tests were discovered after both inmates were tested during screening procedures for appointments outside the facility. Both inmates reportedly have been isolated and have only displayed mild symptoms.

"The Coles County correctional staff has and will continue to work diligently to minimize our exposure to COVID-19," the release reported. "The staff will continue to work to minimize the impact and focus on the safety of the inmates and employees."

The release reported that the sheriff's office has been in contact with state and local health officials for assistance with additional mitigation procedures. Those procedures reportedly include offering testing to all inmates and staff. It reported that all inmates will be continuously monitored by correctional and medical staff.