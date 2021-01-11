 Skip to main content
Two more Coles County residents die from COVID-19
Two more Coles County residents die from COVID-19

CHARLESTON — Two additional Coles County residents have died from COVID-19, it was announced on Monday.

A news release from the Coles County Health Department said the additional deaths from the disease caused by the coronavirus brought the county’s total to 76.

The release also said an additional 22 county residents have tested positive for COVID-19. With those, the county’s case total is now 4,709, it said.

In addition to the deaths, the total includes seven people who are currently hospitalized, 345 who are recovering and 4,281 who have recovered, according to the release.

The release also included a reminder about drive-up and walk-up COVID-19 testing that will be available in Charleston on Tuesday.

Testing will take place from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. in the Student Recreation Center and Fieldhouse of Eastern Illinois University’s Lantz Arena. The release said more information on the event is available online at go.eiu.edu/covidtest.

