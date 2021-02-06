Two-vehicle accident in Cumberland County sends two to hospital

TOLDEO — Two people were transported to a hospital after a two-vehicle accident Friday evening in Cumberland County.

According to the Illinois State Police, a 2004 Chevrolet Pickup driven by 18-year-old Jason Slifer from Effingham was traveling westbound at around 10 p.m. Friday on 1000 North at the intersection of Illinois Route 121 in Cumberland County.

Loretta Kingery, 54, from Greenup was driving a 2019 Nissan Rogue southbound on Illinois 121 when Slifer drove through the intersection without stopping. Kingery's vehicle struck Slifer's car in the passenger side door. Slifer and his 19-year-old passenger refused medical attention. Kingery and her 56-year-old passenger were transported by ambulance to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Slifer was issued a citation for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.

