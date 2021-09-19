Unknown driver left scene after injury crash on I-70 near Greenup

GREENUP — A Missouri driver was injured in a collision Saturday on Interstate 70 near Greenup with an unknown driver who left the scene.

Illinois State Police District 12 reported that the collision occurred at approximately 4:33 p.m. as Morgan E. Fleming, 20, of St. Charles, Missouri, was driving west on I-70 near milepost 117. Fleming's car was struck by an unknown westbound driver, and the collision caused her car to go into the median and then roll into the eastbound lanes.