Unknown driver left scene after injury crash on I-70 near Greenup

GREENUP — A Missouri driver was injured in a collision Saturday on Interstate 70 near Greenup with an unknown driver who left the scene.
Illinois State Police District 12 reported that the collision occurred at approximately 4:33 p.m. as Morgan E. Fleming, 20, of St. Charles, Missouri, was driving west on I-70 near milepost 117. Fleming's car was struck by an unknown westbound driver, and the collision caused her car to go into the median and then roll into the eastbound lanes.
Fleming was subsequently taken to an area hospital for treatment of injuries, and the other driver left the scene without contacting authorities or giving information, police reported.
