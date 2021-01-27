Up to 3 inches of snow possible across Central Illinois today; Motorists should use caution

Motorists should use caution as another blast of winter passes through Central Illinois is making some roads slippery.

The National Weather Service in Lincoln said the snow that moved into the area in mid- to late morning is expected to diminish by late afternoon. Visibility could be reduced to less than a mile in the areas experiencing the heaviest snow.

A news release from Illinois State Police District 9 said travel remains hazardous and that Troopers are responding to numerous crashes and vehicles in the ditch in and around the district.

"Slow down and yield to emergency vehicles," the release stated.

The Illinois Department of Transportation website shows Shelby County roads as being snow or ice covered, while those in the counties surrounding it to the north are listed as mostly snow or ice covered.

Between 1 and 3 inches of snow is expected this afternoon along and south of Interstate 72.

