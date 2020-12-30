UPDATE: Moultrie County reports fourth COVID death this week

SULLIVAN — A woman in her 60s and a man in his 80s bring to four the number Moultrie County residents to die from complications related to COVID-19 this week.

“This loss represents the fourth death we have reported in this final week of 2020," Angela Hogan, Moultrie County Health Department administrator, said in a news release issued Wednesday afternoon. "As we enter 2021, our health department encourages everyone to continue to take precautions to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in our community.”

The Moultrie County Health Department said the death brings the county's death total to 18 since the pandemic began in March.

To date, the county has reported 1,218 positive cases. Officials continue to encourage residents and businesses to take precautions — like social distancing, wearing a mask, washing your hands and staying home if you feel ill — to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

They also recommend getting a flu shot and for residents to "become educated on COVID-19 vaccinations and make informed decisions."

"If you are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, please get tested," the release said.