UPDATE: Moultrie County reports fourth COVID death this week

SULLIVAN — A woman in her 60s and a man in his 80s bring to four the number Moultrie County residents to die from complications related to COVID-19 this week.
“This loss represents the fourth death we have reported in this final week of 2020," Angela Hogan, Moultrie County Health Department administrator, said in a news release issued Wednesday afternoon. "As we enter 2021, our health department encourages everyone to continue to take precautions to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in our community.”
The Moultrie County Health Department said the death brings the county's death total to 18 since the pandemic began in March.
To date, the county has reported 1,218 positive cases. Officials continue to encourage residents and businesses to take precautions — like social distancing, wearing a mask, washing your hands and staying home if you feel ill — to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
They also recommend getting a flu shot and for residents to "become educated on COVID-19 vaccinations and make informed decisions."
"If you are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, please get tested," the release said.
Symptoms include fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, diarrhea and nausea or vomiting.
The Illinois Department of Public Health on Wednesday reported 7,374 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease, and 178 additional deaths. Among the deaths were a woman in her 60s from Cumberland County and a woman in her 80s from Effingham County.
Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 955,380 cases, including 16,357 deaths. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 74,573 specimens for a total 13,178,017. As of Tuesday night, 4,244 in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 882 patients were in the ICU and 496 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.