UPDATE: Northbound I-57 in Coles County still closed to traffic

8 P.M. UPDATE

Illinois State Police say all southbound Interstate 57 lanes are open, but the northbound lanes continue to be blocked.

It is estimated the northbound lanes will remain closed for about an hour.

Northbound traffic is being diverted at the Neoga exit (milepost 177).

***

MATTOON — Illinois State Police are reporting Interstate 57 in Coles County is closed in both directions because of a crash involving two semitrucks.

The crash, which resulted in debris on the roadways, occurred near milepost 181, south of Mattoon.

"Officers are working to set up a diversion and clear the roadway as soon as possible. Please seek an alternate route for now," officials said in a news release issued just before 5 p.m.

