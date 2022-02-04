 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
UPDATE: Northbound I-57 near Arcola has reopened

Thousands of flights were canceled across the U.S. on Feb. 3 as a massive winter storm swept from the center of the country into the east, coating roads with ice and snow at the same time.

8:45 a.m.:  The roadway has reopened, State Police said.

ARCOLA — Northbound Interstate 57 near Arcola is being diverted because of multiple jackknifed semitrucks in the roadway, Illinois State Police said.

Traffic is being detoured onto U.S. 45 at exit 203 (Arcola).

State Police are warning motorists to exercise due caution and seek an alternate route if traveling in the area. 

