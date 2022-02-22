 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
UPDATE: Northbound I-57 reopened near Mattoon

UPDATE: 4:45 P.M.  

The traffic diversion on I-57 northbound at milepost 184 has ended and I-57 northbound is opened at that location.  Traffic is still down to one lane on I-57 northbound at milepost 188 while traffic crews remove debris.  Continue to use caution in this area. 

MATTOON — Traffic along northbound interstate 57 is being diverted at milepost 184 because of a multi-vehicle crash.

Illinois State Police said a news release that members of its department, , Mattoon Police Department, Coles County sheriff's deputy’s and EMS are on scene of a traffic crash involving a box truck and an Illinois Department of Transportation truck, and a passenger car, on I-57 northbound at milepost 188.

