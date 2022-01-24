UPDATE: Southbound Interstate 57 near Mattoon partially reopened

MATTOON — Illinois State Police are reporting that one lane of southbound Interstate 57 in Coles County is open following an accident involving a semitruck.

A semitruck crashed early Monday, slowing traffic in the southbound lane.

The crash, which resulted in debris on the roadways, occurred near milepost 187, near Mattoon.

The clean up is expected to take approximately one to two hours so the vehicle recovery can be done.

Emergency officials are warning drivers to expect delays and to drive carefully through this area.

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0