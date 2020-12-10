 Skip to main content
Updated: Amtrak train involved in collision with vehicle south of Mattoon, no injuries reported
MATTOON — No injuries were reported as the result of a collision between a northbound Amtrak train and a sport utility vehicle late Thursday morning at the Old State Road crossing south of Mattoon.

Deputy Chief Sam Gaines of the Mattoon Police Department said the collision occurred when the eastbound SUV, carrying a 43-year-old female driver and 41-year-old female passenger, went around the stop arm at the crossing. He said the train struck the front of this vehicle and spun it off the tracks.

"Luckily, the driver and passenger escaped without injury. All 30 passengers of the train were fine. No injuries," Gaines said.

The driver was cited for going around the stop arm, Gaines said. The full crash report for this collision has not been completed yet by the police department.

Personnel from the Wabash Fire Protection District, Mattoon Fire Department, Mitchell-Jerdan Ambulance Service and Canadian National Railway were also dispatched to the scene of the crash.

Both lanes on Old State Road were closed to vehicles traffic while emergency crews were on scene, and the railroad tracks were temporarily closed to rail traffic.

The northbound train, which was scheduled to stop in Mattoon on its route to Chicago, was still stopped north of the crossing late morning as it awaited an inspection by Amtrak.

Reporter

Rob Stroud is a reporter for the JG-TC, covering the city of Mattoon, Lake Land College, Cumberland County and areas including Oakland, Casey and Martinsville.

