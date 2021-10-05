 Skip to main content
Updated: Authorities identify Mattoon man killed in Route 16 crash west of Charleston

When disaster strikes, a weather safety toolkit could be the difference between life or death. For this reason, it's incredibly important to have one prepared before the next storm.

CHARLESTON — The Illinois State Police reported that a Mattoon motorcyclist was killed in a collision with a pickup truck late Monday afternoon on Illinois Route 16 west of Charleston.

Police said the collision occurred at approximately 4:18 p.m. as the motorcycle driver, identified later as Jeffrey B. Storm, 67, was traveling northbound on Coles County Road 1200E, approaching a stop sign at the intersection with Route 16. The pickup truck, driven by Forest W. Ruot of Martinsville, was traveling eastbound on Route 16.

The State Police reported that the motorcyclist failed to yield at the stop sign, entered the intersection and was struck by the pickup truck.

Coles County Coroner Ed Schniers said Storm was pronounced dead at 4:41 p.m. at Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center. Ruot, 71, was taken to an area hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Route 16 at 1200E was closed to traffic until approximately 10:30 p.m. Monday. Eastbound and westbound traffic was diverted onto nearby county roads.

Charleston Fire Department open house

A variety of activities took place Saturday during the Charleston Fire Department's annual open house. The open house was in conjunction with Fire Prevention Week and took place at the department's station No. 2 at 1510 A St.

Contact Rob Stroud at 217-238-6861.

Rob Stroud is a reporter for the JG-TC, covering the city of Mattoon, Lake Land College, Cumberland County and areas including Oakland, Casey and Martinsville.

