Updated: Fire at Mattoon Christian Church under investigation

MATTOON — Investigators are trying to determine the cause of a fire early Saturday morning that seriously damaged Mattoon Christian Church, 221 N. 19th St.

Fire Chief Jeff Hilligoss said the blaze was discovered by a Mattoon police officer who smelled smoke while on patrol. He said the officer tracked the odor to the church building and then alerted the Mattoon Fire Department, which was dispatched at 4:45 a.m. The City Hall fire station is located across 19th Street from the church.

Hilligoss said the arriving firefighters found smoke emanating from windows on the second floor of the three story church and flames that were visible through the back door. He said they made entry via the back door and used the adjacent stairwells to reach the fire and then quickly extinguish the flames. No injuries were reported.