Updated: Fire at Mattoon Christian Church under investigation

MATTOON — Investigators are trying to determine the cause of a fire early Saturday morning that seriously damaged Mattoon Christian Church, 221 N. 19th St.
Fire Chief Jeff Hilligoss said the blaze was discovered by a Mattoon police officer who smelled smoke while on patrol. He said the officer tracked the odor to the church building and then alerted the Mattoon Fire Department, which was dispatched at 4:45 a.m. The City Hall fire station is located across 19th Street from the church.
Hilligoss said the arriving firefighters found smoke emanating from windows on the second floor of the three story church and flames that were visible through the back door. He said they made entry via the back door and used the adjacent stairwells to reach the fire and then quickly extinguish the flames. No injuries were reported.
From the exterior of the church, the visible damage late Saturday morning included several windows that were broken out on the west side of the second floor. Inside, Hilligoss said there is extensive water damage to the west end of the building, as well as heat and smoke damage throughout the second and third floors.
Support Local Journalism
Hilligoss said the fire department has requested that Illinois State Fire Marshal's Office personnel assist with the fire investigation due to the potentially high dollar amount of the damage to the church building.
"We are just trying to pinpoint a spot of origin at this point on the inside," Hilligoss said, adding that the cause of the fire has not been determined yet.
Richmond Avenue on the north side of the church was closed to traffic while crews fought the fire and was still closed late Saturday morning as they prepared to clear the scene and the investigation continued.
Mattoon Christian Church is located at the southwest corner of Richmond and 19th Street/U.S. Route 45, near County Market and the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church campus.
This story will be updated.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!