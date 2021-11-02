 Skip to main content
Updated: Illinois Route 130 reopens, Route 316 remains closed due to gas leak

CHARLESTON — The city of Charleston reported at approximately 11:50 a.m. Tuesday that 18th Street/Illinois Route 130 has reopened at Madison Avenue/Illinois Route 316 following a natural gas leak but the 1700 block of Madison remains closed.

The city reported at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday that the intersection had been temporarily closed. The city has asked that motorists find alternate routes to use while repair work is underway and it has directed further questions to Ameren Illinois. Crews from Ameren were also out late Tuesday morning working on a line on Seventh Street, just south of the courthouse square.

This story will be updated.

Natural gas line work

Ameren Illinois and city workers  gather to work on a natural gas line late Tuesday morning on Seventh Street, just south of the courthouse square in Charleston.

Contact Rob Stroud at 217-238-6861.

Rob Stroud is a reporter for the JG-TC, covering the city of Mattoon, Lake Land College, Cumberland County and areas including Oakland, Casey and Martinsville.

