Vaccines coming to Shelby, Moultrie counties as part of new Illinois pilot program

SPRINGFIELD — Seeking to expand vaccine access in rural areas, the state is launching a pilot program that will bring a series of mobile clinics to area communities this week, Gov. J.B. Pritzker's office announced Monday.

The mobile clinics will be run by the Illinois National Guard with assistance with local health departments. They will have the capability to administer up to 1,000 doses per day.

The clinics will use the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which will allow vaccinations to happen quicker and negate the need to coordinate a second appointment.

“Our state-supported mass vaccination sites are open to residents of every county, but the rural vaccination pilot program takes availability one step further by bringing the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine directly into regions that have historically had less easy access to healthcare," Pritzker said.

The program began Monday with 1,000 doses administered at the Fayette County Health Department in Vandalia.

