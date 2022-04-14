Vehicle collision kills pedestrian near Martinsville

MARTINSVILLE — The Illinois State Police has reported that a pedestrian walking in the roadway was struck and killed by a vehicle Tuesday evening near Martinsville.

A State Police District 12 press release said the collision occurred at approximately 8:17 p.m. as a sport utility vehicle driven by Megan R. Bennett of Marshall was traveling north on North Cline Orchard Road, just south of East 1400th Road, in Clark County and struck a pedestrian who was walking in the roadway.

Police said that the pedestrian, a 49-year-old female from Indiana, died at the scene and that her name is being withheld at this time pending next-of-kin notification. The SUV's driver and her passenger, a 2-year-old girl, reported no injuries.

The State Police reported that the crash is still under investigation by its personnel and the Clark County Coroner's Office, and that no further information is available.

