Vehicle retrieved from Lake Paradise in southwestern Coles County
breaking

MATTOON — Authorities retrieved a partly submerged, unoccupied vehicle from Lake Paradise early Thursday and the driver was located later and cited for DUI and other offenses.

Coles County sheriff's deputies responded just before 1:30 a.m. Thursday to a report of the partly submerged pickup truck with its headlights on in the south end of the lake, according to a news release from the sheriff's office.

The release said crews were able to retrieve the truck and found that it wasn't occupied.

The 19-year-old driver was located later and was issued citations for DUI, minor possession and consumption of alcohol and improper lane use, according to the release.

Mattoon man admits to using former employer's credit card

In addition to the sheriff's office, emergency crews that responded to the incident were the Wabash Fire Protection District, the Lincoln Fire Protection District dive team and Mitchell-Jerdan Ambulance Service, the release said.

Reporter

Dave Fopay is a reporter for the JG-TC who covers Coles County, the local court system, Charleston schools and more.

