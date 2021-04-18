Virtual Coles Together annual meeting to feature 'Post-Pandemic World' talk

Coles Together President Angela Griffin said keynote speaker Gary Golden is an academically trained futurist familiar with issues shaping business and society in the 21st century, particularly in a post-COVID-19 pandemic world.

The county economic development agency plans to release more details closer to the date on how attendees will be able to access the Zoom Webinar meeting, which is scheduled for noon April 30. More information is available by emailing Coles Together at angela@colestogether.com.