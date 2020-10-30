 Skip to main content
Visitors restricted from entering Decatur hospitals amid spiking COVID-19 cases
Visitors restricted from entering Decatur hospitals amid spiking COVID-19 cases

DECATUR — HSHS St. Mary's Hospital and Decatur Memorial Hospital, have suspended visitors for inpatient care effective Saturday, Oct. 31, due to the high number of COVID-19 cases throughout Central Illinois.

According to the Illinois Department of Public Health, Macon County currently has the fifth-highest rate of COVID-19 in the state.

Visitors for inpatients will also be suspended at HSHS St. John’s Hospital and Memorial Medical Center beginning Monday, Nov. 2.

“COVID-19 is spreading throughout our community. Many people may have COVID-19, and could be contagious before they are showing symptoms,” said Dr. Raj Govindaiah, chief medical officer of Memorial Health System. “Our mission is to improve the health of the people and communities we serve, and this policy will allow us to do that.”

“We understand this no-visitor restriction is extremely difficult, especially for those who have loved ones in the hospital with severe health issues,” said Gurpreet Mander, HSHS Illinois chief physician executive. “But along with many other hospitals across the nation, we are taking this step to keep our patients, colleagues and community as safe as possible.”

Exceptions will be allowed with approval in areas such as the emergency department, obstetrics, pediatrics, certain outpatient procedures and surgeries, as well as for those who may be in end-of-life care or to support a patient with an intellectual disability.

More information is available on individual hospital websites — HSHS St. John’s Hospital, HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital, Memorial Medical Center, Decatur Memorial Hospital.

Visitors must wear a face covering that covers their nose and mouth at all times while in the hospital. Communication and information will be provided to patients and families using telephones or video methods when possible.

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

